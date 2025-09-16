  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 16, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 24, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.1°C

UN rights chief condemns Israeli strike in Doha as assault on regional stability

Israel's ambassador in Geneva, speaking to reporters before the session—which Israel did not attend—called the debate a one-sided attack on Israel

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 2:36 PM

Top Stories

EU to further sanctions after Israel launches ground offensive in Gaza

EU to further sanctions after Israel launches ground offensive in Gaza

‘Tinder Swindler’ arrested in Georgia after Dubai claim he’d 'never see prison again'

‘Tinder Swindler’ arrested in Georgia after Dubai claim he’d 'never see prison again'

Dubai: Global Village announces VIP packs with chance to win Dh30,000

Dubai: Global Village announces VIP packs with chance to win Dh30,000

Israel undermined regional peace and stability in its attack last week on Hamas leaders who had been in Qatar to negotiate a ceasefire, the United Nations rights chief said during an urgent debate at the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.

"Israel's strike on negotiators in Doha on 9 September was a shocking breach of international law, an assault on regional peace and stability, and a blow against the integrity of mediation and negotiating processes around the world," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told delegates.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'Cheaper in Dubai': Tourists are flying to UAE to buy new iPhone 17, still saving money

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi issues first licence plate for self-driving delivery vehicle

thumb-image

Dubai: Global Village announces VIP packs with chance to win Dh30,000

thumb-image

Israel started main part of Gaza City ground operation, military official says

thumb-image

'No regrets': Wounded Nepali youth reflect on 'Gen Z' protests

 

The airstrike, which Hamas says killed five of its members but not its leadership, has prompted US-allied Gulf Arab states to close ranks, adding to strains in ties between the UAE and Israel, which normalised relations in 2020.

Israel's ambassador in Geneva, speaking to reporters before the session—which Israel did not attend—called the debate a one-sided attack on Israel.

"This marks yet another shameful chapter in the Human Rights Council's ongoing abuse serving as a platform for anti-Israel propaganda, while ignoring the brutal realities on the ground and the atrocities committed by Hamas," Daniel Meron said.

Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, said the Israeli strike on Doha amounted to "state terrorism" and a direct threat to regional stability, urging Council members to hold Israel accountable.

Algeria and Pakistan joined Qatar in condemning Israel, accusing it of multiple violations of international law, and of undermining the mediation process. The European Union expressed its solidarity with Qatar.

Turk said the strike risked undermining negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza's nearly two-year-old war.

Separately, a U.N. Commission of Inquiry concluded on Tuesday that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza and that top Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had incited these acts — accusations that Israel called scandalous.