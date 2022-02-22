UN regrets Russia's 'peacekeeping' mission, warns over risk of 'major conflict'

UN's Rosemary DiCarlo reiterated that the UN was committed to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 6:48 AM Last updated: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 6:49 AM

The United Nations regretted Russia's order to deploy troops into eastern Ukraine on a reported 'peacekeeping mission', the body's political affairs chief told an emergency Security Council meeting on Monday, warning that the risk of 'major conflict' was real and needed to be prevented.

ALSO READ:

Speaking at the last minute meeting over Ukraine, UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo reiterated that the United Nations was committed to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within internationally recognised borders.