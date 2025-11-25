  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 25, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 4, 1447 | Fajr 05:21 | DXB clear.png27.2°C

One woman killed by someone close every 10 minutes: UN

Some 50,000 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or family members in 2024, says report

Published: Tue 25 Nov 2025, 6:16 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Petrofac employees receive 19-day salary, end of benefits still uncertain

UAE: Petrofac employees receive 19-day salary, end of benefits still uncertain

UAE Lottery announces last Lucky Day Draw; 3 other ways to become millionaire overnight

UAE Lottery announces last Lucky Day Draw; 3 other ways to become millionaire overnight

Dubai travellers can hand-carry gold as long as origin and payment proofs are clear

Dubai travellers can hand-carry gold as long as origin and payment proofs are clear

Every 10 minutes last year a woman somewhere in the world was killed by a person close to her, the United Nations said Monday as it decried a lack of progress in the battle against femicide.

Some 50,000 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or family members in 2024, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and UN Women said in a report released to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Recommended For You

Philippines suspends classes on November 25 due to tropical depression Verbena

Philippines suspends classes on November 25 due to tropical depression Verbena

Alonso laments dropped points after Bellingham rescues Real Madrid

Alonso laments dropped points after Bellingham rescues Real Madrid

Al Barari unveils The Cape, marking a new era of inspired living

Al Barari unveils The Cape, marking a new era of inspired living

Trump blasts Ukraine for 'zero gratitude' to US as talks start

Trump blasts Ukraine for 'zero gratitude' to US as talks start

Watch: Ronaldo's incredible bicycle-kick goal sparks frenzy as Al Nassr clinch another win

Watch: Ronaldo's incredible bicycle-kick goal sparks frenzy as Al Nassr clinch another win

 

The report said 60 percent of women killed around the world were murdered by partners or relatives such as fathers, uncles, mothers and brothers. For comparison, 11 percent of male murder victims were killed by someone close to them.

The 50,000 figure -- based on data from 117 countries -- breaks down to 137 women per day, or around one woman every 10 minutes, the report said.

The total is slightly lower than the figure reported in 2023, thought it does not indicate an actual decrease, according to the report, as it stems largely from differences in data availability from country to country.

Femicide continues to claim tens of thousands of lives of women and girls each year, with no sign of improvement, and the "home continues to be the most dangerous place for women and girls in terms of the risk of homicide," the study said.

No region of the world went without femicide cases, but Africa again had the largest number last year with around 22,000, the report said.

"Femicides don't happen in isolation. They often sit on a continuum of violence that can start with controlling behavior, threats, and harassment -- including online," Sarah Hendricks, Director of UN Women's Policy Division, said in a statement.

The report said technological development has exacerbated some kinds of violence against women and girls and created others, such as non-consensual image-sharing, doxxing, and deepfake videos.

"We need the implementation of laws that recognize how violence manifests across the lives of women and girls, both online and offline, and hold perpetrators to account well before it turns deadly," said Hendricks.