UN official welcomes release of 14 foreigners detained by Houthis

The detainees, including seven Indian nationals, were stuck in Yemen since January 2

The Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen has welcomed the release of foreign nationals, including seven Indian sailors, who were detained by the Houthis.

India had on April 25 thanked Oman and other parties concerned for the release of the seven Indian sailors who were under detention of the Houthis in Yemen since January 2. The Indians were among the foreigners released from the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Sunday.

Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for Yemen, “welcomes Ansar Allah’s release of the 12 detained foreign nationals from Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and the United Kingdom.” Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Thursday.

“He thanks Oman and Saudi Arabia for their efforts... He encourages the parties to continue their engagement with the Office of the Special Envoy to release all prisoners,” Haq said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that the Indians reached Muscat on Sunday and were expected to travel back to their home country shortly.

“The government of India is happy that the seven Indian sailors who were on the ship Rwabee and under the detention of the Houthis in Yemen since January 2 have been released,” it had said.

The MEA said that India had been exerting all efforts for the release of the Indian crew members over the past months and that it had been in touch with various parties to ensure the safety and well-being of the sailors.

“The issue was also taken up by the Indian delegation at the UN Security Council. The government of India would like to thank all concerned parties for the release of the Indian sailors, in particular the Government of Oman,” the MEA said in a statement.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi confirmed the release of the 14 foreigners on Sunday.

“We are deeply grateful for the noble and humanitarian efforts made by many parties in good faith, not least the Yemeni leadership in Sanaa, to bring this to fruition,” he said.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry said all 14 people were taken on an Oman Royal Air Force plane to Muscat.