UN experts urge FIFA, UEFA to suspend Israel over genocide accusations in Gaza

A group of United Nations experts on Tuesday urged the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and Europe's football association UEFA to suspend Israel over accusations it is committing genocide in Gaza.

"Sports must reject the perception that it is business as usual," the eight independent UN experts said in a statement.

"National teams representing States that commit massive human rights violations can and should be suspended."

Contacted by AFP, UEFA refused to comment and FIFA did not respond immediately.

The experts, who are mandated by the UN Human Rights Council but who do not speak on behalf of the United Nations, said suspending Israel was "a necessary response to address the ongoing genocide".

Their comments came a week after the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI), which also does not speak on behalf of the world body, said that "genocide is occurring in Gaza" and that Israel was to blame.

Israel, which launched its retaliatory war in Gaza following Hamas's attack inside Israel on October 7, 2023, has rejected that accusation.

The experts said countries that host international organisations and sporting competitions with Israel must not "remain neutral in the face of genocide".

They noted that they were calling for a boycott of "the State of Israel and not individual players".

"There should be no discrimination or sanctions against individual players because of their origin or nationality," said the experts, who include Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on rights in the Palestinian territories, and members of the UN working group on business and human rights.

Last week at an event hosted by Amnesty International in London, former Manchester United star Eric Cantona denounced what he called "double standards" enjoyed by Israel.

"Four days after Russia started the war in Ukraine, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia," he said.

"We are now 716 days into what Amnesty International has called a genocide, and yet Israel continues to be allowed to participate," he said.

"FIFA and UEFA must suspend Israel. Clubs everywhere must refuse to play Israeli teams," he said.