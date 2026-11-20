The United Nations food agency said on Friday it plans to assist fewer people in the coming year due to funding constraints even as it warns of a possible global food crisis on the scale of the one that followed the war in Ukraine.

The World Food Programme — led by America's Luke Lindberg since last month — launched a 2027 appeal for $12 billion to help 91 million people around the world, fewer than the 110 million it aimed to help in 2026.

This represents just a third of the 266 million people facing acute and severe hunger as the Iran conflict drives up food and shipping costs and a powerful El Niño threatens agriculture, creating famine risks in places like war-torn Sudan.

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"The shortfalls are forcing some hard choices," WFP director Laura Turner told a Geneva press briefing, adding that its 2026 appeal for $13 billion is only half funded. Another WFP official warned that another food crisis was likely in 2027 and that the agency would be constrained to focus on the most vulnerable.

"We could soon be facing a third global food crisis in six years," WFP's Matthew Hollingworth said, referring to price surges during the COVID pandemic and after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.