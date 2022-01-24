UN chief strongly condemns Burkina Faso coup

Antonio Guterres urges army leaders to ensure the protection of president Roch Marc Christian Kabore

In this image made from video, Burkina Faso mutinous soldiers walk outside the Guillaume Ouedraogo military camp in Ouagadougou. — AP

By AFP Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 11:45 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly condemns” the military takeover in Burkina Faso, and urges the “coup leaders” to lay down their arms, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Condemning “any attempt to take over a government by the force of arms,” the UN chief further urged army leaders to “ensure the protection and the physical integrity” of the nation’s president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, said the statement read by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres “is following developments in Burkina Faso with deep concern,” the statement said.

“The secretary-general calls on all actors to exercise restraint and opt for dialogue,” it said.”

“The United Nations reiterates its full commitment to the preservation of the constitutional order and reaffirms its support to the people of Burkina Faso in their efforts to find solutions to the multifaceted challenges facing the country.”

On Monday, soldiers in Burkina Faso announced on state television that they had seized power in the West African nation and dissolved its government and parliament.

They promised a “return to constitutional order” within a “reasonable time”.