UN allocates $10 million to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

Over 1,000 people have died in the quake, at least 10,000 homes have been destroyed

By ANI Published: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 5:34 PM

United Nations has allocated $10 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Funds (UNCERF) on Sunday to support the people of Afghanistan affected by the earthquake that struck this week in the eastern part of the country.

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths stated that the UN had released USD 10 million from UNCERF for the affected people of Afghanistan to help with the immediate response, The Khaama Press newspaper reported.

“Hundreds of people killed. Many more injured. Homes destroyed. Children buried in the rubble. The #AfghanistanEarthquake is the latest tragedy to befall the country. I released $10 million from @UNCERF to help with the immediate response,” Griffiths said in a tweet.

UN’s assistance comes as several organisations from all over the world have been supporting the people badly affected by the earthquake by providing large sums of money.

On Wednesday, a 6-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Afghanistan, including the capital city Kabul. At present, over 1,000 people are estimated to have been killed across Barmal and Giyan districts in Paktika province, and Spera district in Khost province. In addition, at least 1,455 people have been injured across three of the six most affected districts of Barmal, Giyan, and Spera - many of them seriously. Over 10,000 houses have been destroyed.

In wake of this, India handed over the second batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan on Friday in the presence of Taliban officials.

The relief assistance handed over by the Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary (PAI), JP Singh consisted of essential items, including family ridge tents, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats, etc to support the people of Afghanistan in quake-affected regions.

The first consignment from India was handed over on Thursday. India also deployed a team to the Embassy in Kabul to coordinate the efforts of stakeholders for the delivery of humanitarian aid. The Taliban welcomed India’s decision to return its technical team to continue humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

ALSO READ:

Earlier, the European Commission also announced 1 million euros in humanitarian funding for an estimated 270,000 people living in the affected areas requiring emergency assistance.

Immediate humanitarian assistance was dispatched to affected areas on June 22, including 10 tons of medical supplies sufficient for 5,400 surgeries and medical treatments covering 36,000 people for three months by WHO.