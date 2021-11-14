UK's Queen Elizabeth sprains back, won’t attend Remembrance event

A deadlock on global deal pushes the two-week COP26 past its scheduled end
World1 day ago
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will not attend Sunday’s Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph because she has sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said.
“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service,” the palace said in a statement.
The ceremony would have been the 95-year-old queen’s first in-person public engagement since she was advised to rest following a night in hospital last month.
The news that the queen would not attend the service in central London, an event that she sees as one of the most significant engagements of the year, will increase concerns around her health after she withdrew from public life for the longest time in memory.
ALSO READ:
A palace source said the queen’s back sprain was unrelated to the unspecified ailment that caused her hospital visit and her doctor’s advice to rest. The source said it was an incredibly unfortunate coincidence.
The world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch has missed events such as the COP26 climate conference and a festival to remember the nation’s war dead on Saturday evening since she went into hospital for “preliminary investigations”.
The source said the queen hopes to continue as planned with her schedule of light official duties next week.
The royal family joins leading members of the government, military and veterans to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflict by laying wreaths at the Cenotaph in central London.
A deadlock on global deal pushes the two-week COP26 past its scheduled end
World1 day ago
Bannon has refused to comply with the subpoena seeking documents and his testimony
World1 day ago
Glen de Vries flew into space with “Star Trek” actor William Shatner on last month’s Blue Origin flight
World1 day ago
The deadlock pushes COP26 past its scheduled end with intense haggling expected into the weekend
World1 day ago
Belarus and Russia hold joint military drills near the western border with Poland where a migrant crisis is unfolding.
World1 day ago
Local civil defence authorities save 60 people from drowning
World1 day ago
Scott Morrison says he has thick skin needed to deal with allegations from French prime minister
World2 days ago
The meeting released a joint statement appealing for the international community to urgently provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people
World2 days ago