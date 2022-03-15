Ukrainian president questions NATO’s commitment to mutual defence article

In this handout picture taken by the Ukrainian Presidency Press Office and released early on March 15, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a video address in Kyiv. Photo: AFP

By Reuters Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 7:45 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday stepped up criticism of NATO following Russia’s attack on his country, questioning the alliance’s commitment to its Article 5 collective defence clause.

Zelensky said in a video address that Article 5 had never looked “as weak as it is today.”

NATO has not sent troops to defend Ukraine, which is not a member of the Western military alliance, and Zelensky suggested NATO would react “in the same way” to one of its members being attacked by Russia.

NATO leaders have previously dismissed such suggestions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Lithuania last week that the United States has a “sacrosanct” commitment to the Article 5 guarantee of mutual defence between member states.

