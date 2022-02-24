UAE

Ukrainian leader pleads for help fending off Russian attack

Zelensky urges world leaders to provide large-scale defence assistance

By AP

Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 12:56 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging global leaders to provide defence assistance to Ukraine and help protect its airspace from Russia.

In a statement that comes amid Russia’s wide-ranging attack on Ukraine that began early Thursday, Zelenskyy said that Russia “has unleased a war with Ukraine and the entire democratic world.”

He asked for world leaders to provide large-scale defence support and to protect Ukraine’s airspace from the “aggressor.”

