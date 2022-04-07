Ukrainian FM Kuleba appeals to NATO to provide weapons

Ukraine says Russian troops are regrouping and preparing for a new offensive in the Donbas area
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is appealing to NATO to provide his war-torn country with weapons to help avoid further atrocities like those reported in the town of Bucha this week.
Arriving at NATO headquarters Thursday for talks with the military organization's foreign ministers, Kuleba said: "My agenda is very simple. it's weapons, weapons and weapons."
Kuleba says that "We know how to fight. We know how to win. But without sustainable and sufficient supplies requested by Ukraine, these wins will be accompanied by enormous sacrifices."
"The more weapons we get and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved."
He urged Germany in particular to go further, and speed the dispatch of sorely needed equipment and arms, saying that "while Berlin has time, Kyiv doesn't."
