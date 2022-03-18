Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack

Resolution includes cooperation on humanitarian, political and human rights fronts.
Acclaimed Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets was killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv. She was 67.
Her troupe, Young Theatre, announced her death on Facebook on March 17. “Irreparable grief in the family of Young Theatre,” the group wrote in the post.
Shvets had been a member of The Young Theatre troupe since 1980, according to Variety.
Born in 1955, Shvets studied theatre at the Ivan Franko Theatre and the Kiev State Institute of Theatre Arts. She performed with the Ternopil Music and Drama Theatre and the Kiev Theatre of Satire, in addition to the Young Theatre.
In addition to her stage work, she starred in several Ukrainian films, including Tomorrow Will Be Tomorrow, The Secret of St. Patrick, The Return of Mukhtar and the TV show House With Lilies.
Next Thursday will mark a month since Russia began its military operation in Ukraine. The fighting has led more than 3 million people to flee Ukraine, the UN estimates. The death toll remains unknown, though Ukraine has said thousands of civilians have died.
