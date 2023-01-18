Ukraine's interior minister, children among 16 killed as helicopter crashes near nursery

A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children

By AP Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 12:37 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 12:51 PM

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 16 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and two children, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv’s eastern suburb, Klymenko said.

The governor of the Kyiv region said earlier on Wednesday that a helicopter crashed near a nursery and a residential building earlier on Wednesday.

A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

ALSO READ: