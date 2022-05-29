Ukraine: Zelensky makes first official post-crisis appearance outside Kyiv

Petro Poroshenko accused the government of breaking a so-called political ceasefire in place since Russia attacked
World1 day ago
May 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops on the frontline in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday, his first official appearance outside the Kyiv region since the start of Russia's attack on February 24.
"You risk your lives for us all and for our country," the President's office website cited him as telling the soldiers, adding that he handed out commendations and gifts.
Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on the Telegram app that the president had also visited Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv.
ALSO READ:
Yermak said Zelenskiy toured destroyed residential buildings, noting that their replacements had to be built with bomb shelters in place.
The president's chief of staff added that 31% of Kharkiv region's territory was currently occupied by Russia, and a further 5% had been taken back by Ukraine having been occupied earlier.
Petro Poroshenko accused the government of breaking a so-called political ceasefire in place since Russia attacked
World1 day ago
Buhari’s All Progressives Congress pushed the vote to June 6 through June 8
World1 day ago
The projectile was fired from the Barents Sea and hit a target in the White Sea
World1 day ago
Seeking to build on the international pressure on Russia, Zelensky will speak with EU leaders at an emergency summit on Monday
World1 day ago
UN representatives have called for girls to be allowed to pursue higher education, among others
World1 day ago
Drafters China and the UK blamed each other for the failure of the day-long negotiations
World1 day ago
The 29-year-old had broken the stewardess' teeth during a brawl onboard a plane
World1 day ago
The incident tragically killed 19 students, two teachers in Ulvade, Texas
World1 day ago