Ukraine ‘will not surrender’: Foreign minister

Kuleba held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey today.

By AFP, Reuters Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 2:25 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 2:32 PM

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba repeated his vow that the country “will not surrender” following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey.

“I want to repeat that Ukraine has not surrendered, does not surrender, and will not surrender,” Kuleba told reporters after the meeting.

Russian troops must leave Ukrainian gas, nuclear facilities

Russian troops must leave the territory of Ukraine’s gas and nuclear facilities, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday, after the first high-level talks between the Russia and Ukraine since Moscow's operation against its neighbour.

At a news conference in Turkey, Kuleba said he had told Lavrov that Ukraine had no issues with nuclear security before Russia's attack, after the latter raised the question at the talks.