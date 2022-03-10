Ukraine ‘will not surrender’: Foreign minister

Top Indian officials, besides embassy staff have been involved in Operation Ganga over the past few days.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba repeated his vow that the country “will not surrender” following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey.
“I want to repeat that Ukraine has not surrendered, does not surrender, and will not surrender,” Kuleba told reporters after the meeting.
Russian troops must leave Ukrainian gas, nuclear facilities
Russian troops must leave the territory of Ukraine’s gas and nuclear facilities, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday, after the first high-level talks between the Russia and Ukraine since Moscow's operation against its neighbour.
At a news conference in Turkey, Kuleba said he had told Lavrov that Ukraine had no issues with nuclear security before Russia's attack, after the latter raised the question at the talks.
The aid for Ukraine is intended to help bolster its military in its battle against Russian forces and provide humanitarian assistance.
The leaders will not set an overall deadline for weaning off Russian energy.
Lavrov gave the comments at a news conference after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Turkey.
'A lot' of military reconnaissance satellites would be put into sun-synchronous polar orbit in the period of a five-year plan.
Total of 48,000 Ukrainians had been evacuated through humanitarian corridors so far: Official
The World Bank's executive board on Monday approved a $723 million package of loans and grants for Ukraine.
The plane was returning Trump to his home in Palm Beach, Florida, from a New Orleans hotel.
