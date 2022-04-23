Ukraine will be victorious in war against Russia, says PM

Mattel commemorates monarch's 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection doll
World2 days ago
Ukraine will be victorious in its war against Russia very soon, its prime minister said on Friday, after Britain's Boris Johnson said it remained a realistic possibility Russia could still win.
"We are absolutely sure that Ukraine will win in this war and victory will be in (a) very short period," Denys Shmyhal told CNN, when asked about Johnson's comment.
Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia’s military operation in his country was just the beginning and that Moscow has designs on capturing other countries, after a Russian general said it wants full control over southern Ukraine.
“All the nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They must help us, because we are the first in line. And who will come next?” Zelensky said in a video address late on Friday.
ALSO READ:
Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia’s central military district, was quoted by Russian state news agencies as saying full control over southern Ukraine would give it access to Transnistria, a breakaway Russian-occupied part of Moldova in the west.
Mattel commemorates monarch's 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection doll
World2 days ago
Launch of the Sarmat comes at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension
World2 days ago
President warns against economic 'de-coupling'
World2 days ago
I extend my sympathies to the families of the victims: Prime Minister
World2 days ago
He is due on Thursday for a two-day visit
World2 days ago
Kyiv proposes swapping Russian prisoners for safe passage for trapped civilians and soldiers
World2 days ago
They regret Russia's participation in international forums
World2 days ago
FAA did not notify in advance, police tell congressional staff and others in a letter
World2 days ago