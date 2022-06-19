Ukraine to restrict Russian books, music in latest cultural break from Moscow

Recent hearings show ex-president urged supporters to turn on former VP
World1 day ago
Ukraine’s parliament on Sunday voted through two laws which will place severe restrictions on Russian books and music as Kyiv seeks to break many remaining cultural ties between the two countries following Moscow’s invasion.
One law will forbid the printing of books by Russian citizens, unless they renounce their Russian passport and take Ukrainian citizenship. The ban will only apply to those who held Russian citizenship after the 1991 collapse of Soviet rule.
It will also ban the commercial import of books printed in Russia, Belarus, and occupied Ukrainian territory, while also requiring special permission for the import of books in Russian from any other country.
Another law will prohibit the playing of music by post-1991 Russian citizens on media and on public transport, while also increasing quotas on Ukrainian-language speech and music content in TV and radio broadcasts.
ALSO READ:
The laws need to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to take effect, and there is no indication that he opposes either. Both received broad support from across the chamber, including from lawmakers who had traditionally been viewed as pro-Kremlin by most of Ukraine’s media and civil society.
Ukraine’s Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said he was “glad to welcome” the new restrictions.
“The laws are designed to help Ukrainian authors share quality content with the widest possible audience, which after the Russian invasion do not accept any Russian creative product on a physical level,” the Ukrainian cabinet’s website quoted him as saying.
The new rules are the latest chapter in Ukraine’s long path to shedding the legacy of hundreds of years of rule by Moscow.
Ukraine says this process, previously referred to as “decommunisation” but now more often called “derussification,” is necessary to undo centuries of policies aimed at crushing Ukrainian identity.
Moscow disagrees, saying Kyiv’s policies to entrench the Ukrainian language in day-to-day life oppress Ukraine’s large number of Russian speakers, whose rights it claims to be upholding in what it calls its “special military operation”.
Recent hearings show ex-president urged supporters to turn on former VP
World1 day ago
She received a body camera in 2021 to film for a Netflix documentary being produced by Britain’s Prince Harry
World1 day ago
Authorities say man attacked passengers with 'edged weapon'
World1 day ago
Photographs show raging flames, thick clouds of smoke
World1 day ago
Depression and anxiety alone cost the global economy an estimated 1 trillion US dollars per year, Antonio Guterres says
World1 day ago
Concerns have risen since the Federal Reserve announced the biggest interest rate hike
World2 days ago
'We’re going to use every appeal avenue', says his wife
World2 days ago
He added that Kyiv would need huge economic subsidies
World2 days ago