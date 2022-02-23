Ukraine to impose state of emergency, says top security official

The US president says more sanctions will follow if Putin extends Russia’s military grip
World15 hours ago
Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday that Ukraine would impose a state of emergency on all of its territory, apart from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions where it has been in place since 2014.
He said that the emergency state would last 30 days and could be extended for another 30 days.
Pro-Russian separatists have controlled parts of Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014. Russia recognised them as independent states and approved use of its troops abroad this week.
Danilov also said that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had not discussed the development of nuclear weapons, something Vladimir Putin has said posed a strategic threat for Russia.
World15 hours ago
World20 hours ago
World20 hours ago
World20 hours ago
World21 hours ago
World21 hours ago
World1 day ago
World1 day ago