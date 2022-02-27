Ukraine takes Russia to international court in The Hague: Zelensky

Videos from affected media will also come up less often in recommendations.
World8 hours ago
Ukraine has lodged a complaint against Russia at the International Court of Justice in The Hague to get it to halt its attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.
“Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression,” Zelensky declared in a tweet.
“We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week.
The ICJ, which is based in the Netherlands capital The Hague, does not have a mandate to bring criminal charges against individual Russian leaders behind the four-day-old invasion.
But it is the world’s top court for resolving legal complaints between states over alleged breaches of international law. It is the supreme judicial institution of the United Nations.
ALSO READ:
The Kremlin has tried to justify its operation to “demilitarise” Ukraine as an attempt to prevent the alleged persecution of the country’s Russian-speaking minority.
But the international community has roundly condemned the invasion as a flagrant breach of international law, and many Ukrainian civilians have volunteered to defend their country.
Videos from affected media will also come up less often in recommendations.
World8 hours ago
He accused Western countries of taking “unfriendly” steps against his country
World8 hours ago
'They welcomed the increased willingness to take action on excluding Russia from SWIFT'
World9 hours ago
'We are engaging with European authorities to understand the details of the entities that will be subject to the new measure'
World10 hours ago
The earthquake has claimed eight lives and left 10 people severely injured.
World10 hours ago
'We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all'
World10 hours ago
No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available: Police
World11 hours ago
A French official says EU members are close to agreeing to exclude Russia from the SWIFT international payment system
World17 hours ago