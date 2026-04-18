At least 5 dead in Ukraine shooting incident, says Zelenskyy; gunman killed

Four hostages have been rescued in the attack, according to Zelenskyy

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 18 Apr 2026, 7:07 PM UPDATED: Sat 18 Apr 2026, 7:44 PM
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At least 5 people are confirmed killed in a shooting incident in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saruday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The man who opened fire in a Kyiv district was killed by the police, the country's interior minister said.

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"At present, five people have been confirmed killed. My condolences to the families and loved ones. Ten people are currently hospitalized with injuries and trauma," Zelenskyy said on X, adding that "four hostages have been rescued".

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"All the circumstances are being established," Zelensky said, urging "a swift investigation" into the shooting.

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