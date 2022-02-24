Ukraine says killed ‘around 50 Russian occupiers’

The British prime minister had earlier announced an initial tranche of sanctions on Russian banks and individuals
Ukraine’s military command said Thursday that government forces had killed “around 50 Russian occupiers” while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.
AFP could not immediately confirm the death toll.
“Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth,” the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.
