Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war

This is the first time Ursula von der Leyen has publicly given timing on when the commission will deliver its opinion
World5 hours ago
Ukrainian and British officials warned on Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.
Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles in Ukraine, the UK Defence Ministry said. The Kh-22 missiles were primarily designed to destroy aircraft carriers using a nuclear warhead. When used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, they “are highly inaccurate and therefore can cause severe collateral damage and casualties”, the ministry said.
Both sides have expended large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition for the eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas, placing huge strains on their resources and stockpiles.
ALSO READ:
Russia is likely using the 5.5-tonne anti-ship missiles because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, the British ministry said. It gave no details of where exactly such missiles are thought to have been deployed.
As Russia also sought to consolidate its hold over territory seized so far in the 108-day war, US Defence Secretary said Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine “is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all”.
“It’s what happens when big powers decide that their imperial appetites matter more than the rights of their peaceful neighbours,” Austin said during a visit to Asia. “And it’s a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in.”
A Ukrainian governor accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in a village in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk province, southwest of the fiercely contested cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.
While the use of flamethrowers on the battlefield is legal, Serhii Haidai, governor of Luhansk province, alleged the overnight attacks in Vrubivka caused widespread damage to civilian facilities and an unknown number of victims.
“At night, the enemy used a flamethrower rocket system - many houses burnt down,” Haidai wrote on Telegram on Saturday. The accuracy of his claim could not be immediately verified.
Sievierodonetsk and neighbouring Lysychansk are the last major areas of Luhansk province remaining under Ukrainian control. Haidai said the Russians destroyed railway depots, a brick factory and a glass factory.
The Ukrainian army said on Saturday that Russian forces also were to launch an offensive on the Donetsk province city of Sloviansk.
Moscow-backed rebels have controlled self-proclaimed republics in both provinces since 2014, and Russia is trying to seize the territory still in Ukrainian hands.
This is the first time Ursula von der Leyen has publicly given timing on when the commission will deliver its opinion
World5 hours ago
The surging costs have become a political headache for the administration
World5 hours ago
Two passengers are still missing days after the aircraft vanished
World6 hours ago
Lawmaker says the convicted are prisoners of war under international law
World7 hours ago
Twenty-three Kherson residents receive new documents through a “simplified procedure” facilitated by a decree signed by Putin
World7 hours ago
The organisers aim to spur political leaders into action
World7 hours ago
The members were selected by secret ballot
World8 hours ago
Investigation is ongoing, motive still a "big mystery"
World11 hours ago