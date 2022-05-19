Ukraine President Zelensky's life story told in new comic book

B-52 bomber releases Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon off the coast of Southern California
World2 days ago
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's life story - from comedian to war-time leader - has been given the graphic novel treatment in TidalWave Comics' latest biography, "Political Power: Volodymyr Zelensky."
The 22-page glossy, released on Wednesday, tells the story of how Zelensky, who once played a fictional president in a TV show, swept to power in 2019 promising to end a war with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. He had no political experience when he took office as the country's sixth president.
"Who is he? What makes him tick? Why is he the right leader for Ukraine at this moment? Those are the things I was curious about when I started the research," said writer Michael Frizell.
The artist, Pablo Martinena, has also drawn biographies on David Beckham, Nelson Mandela and Donald Trump.
"This book means a lot to me because of my Ukrainian heritage," US-based publisher Darren G. Davis said in a statement.
"Both sets of my grandparents immigrated from Ukraine. I wanted to use this medium to not only tell a story but to somehow donate to the cause at the same time."
ALSO READ:
A portion of sale proceeds will be donated to the International Red Cross.
B-52 bomber releases Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon off the coast of Southern California
World2 days ago
They were holed up along with civilians beneath the city's Azovstal steelworks
World2 days ago
Global situation will change radically: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
World3 days ago
Many countries disappointed about escalating restrictions on human rights of women and girls
World3 days ago
President Lukashenko says Belarus had been unfairly labelled 'an accomplice'
World3 days ago
Sindh reports some deaths and infections due to heatstroke, waterborne diseases
World3 days ago
They include six men and four women
World3 days ago
Pir Koh residents protest over lack of clean drinking water and increasing number of cases
World3 days ago