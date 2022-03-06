Ukraine open to discussing ‘non-NATO models’, says negotiator

A spokesperson said that BBC World News had not been available in Russia since Saturday
World4 hours ago
Ukraine is not willing to compromise on its territorial integrity in talks with Russia but is open to discussing “non- NATO models” for its future, in a wider forum, one of its negotiators told Fox News.
Ukraine has pursued membership of the European Union and NATO, both opposed by Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited Ukraine’s potential membership of NATO as evidence of what he portrays as NATO aggression toward Russia.
“The response that we are getting from the NATO countries is that they are not ready to even discuss having us in NATO, not for the next period of five or 10 years,” negotiator David Arakhamia said in remarks published on the Fox News website late on Saturday.
“We are ready to discuss some non-NATO models. For example, there could be direct guarantees by different countries like the US, China, UK, maybe Germany and France. We are open to discussing such things in a broader circle, not only in bilateral discussions with Russia but also with other partners.”
ALSO READ:
Delegations from Ukraine and Russia have had two rounds of talks since Russia launched an attack on its neighbour on Feb. 24.
On Thursday, the sides agreed to open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians out of some combat zones, although there have been delays in implementing them.
A spokesperson said that BBC World News had not been available in Russia since Saturday
World4 hours ago
The update comes days after shelling from Russian forces caused a massive fire at the facility
World4 hours ago
The young boy carried only a plastic bag, a passport and a telephone number written on his hand
World5 hours ago
Civilians were set to leave Mariupol during a ceasefire earlier on Sunday
World5 hours ago
Turkey hopes to organise a meeting between Russia and Ukraine
World5 hours ago
Zelensky has urged foreigners to head to Ukrainian embassies to sign up for an 'international brigade' of volunteer fighters
World5 hours ago
Russian President warned that troops would only halt operation if Kyiv met Kremlin demands, ended resistance
World5 hours ago
The latest detentions brought the total number of demonstrators held to almost 10,000 since February 24
World6 hours ago