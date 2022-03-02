Ukraine gets $34 million in cryptocurrency donations

'Hotels have kicked them out because they can’t afford to pay'
World4 hours ago
A firm that tracks cryptocurrency transactions says $33.8 million in the digital currency has been donated to Ukraine’s government and non-governmental organizations there since the start of Russia’s invasion, nearly a third of it on Tuesday.
Chief Scientist Tom Robinson of Elliptic said most donations to date have been in bitcoin and ether. Some people are sending non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, to the Ukrainian government’s ethereum account.
ALSO READ:
Ukraine issued a plea for contributions on Twitter last week. To date, it has received 30,000 donations, including $5.8 million from Gavin Wood, the British programmer who co-founded ethereum. There have been several other donations of more than $1 million.
Elliptic also warned of scammers tricking unsuspecting cryptocurrency holders wanting to donate to Ukrainian causes.
Elliptic is among firms that help law enforcement track cryptocurrency to combat money laundering.
'Hotels have kicked them out because they can’t afford to pay'
World4 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for the formation of an 'international legion' to hel defend the country
World5 hours ago
The office of the International Criminal Court said it will seek court approval to open an investigation
World5 hours ago
This follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval of a military operation in Ukraine
World6 hours ago
State of the Union speech: Often polarized along partisan lines, Democrats and Republicans rose to applaud his support for Ukraine.
World6 hours ago
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a phone call that it was important to stop the 'aggressor'
World6 hours ago
Eight people were reported killed in the strike on a residential building in Kharkiv
World10 hours ago
In view of Russia-Ukraine conflict, Lviv police announced that the procedure to buy weapons had been simplified
World12 hours ago