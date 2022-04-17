Ukraine crisis: Zelensky asks G7 countries, IMF for $50 billion

The country is currently losing around $7 billion a month

By ANI Published: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 10:13 PM

Ukraine is asking the Group of Seven (G7) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $50 billion in financial assistance, Oleg Ustenko, the Ukrainian president’s economic adviser, said on Sunday.

“The president has asked G7 countries to provide USD 50 billion in funding for Ukraine. We are using several parallel routes at the same time,” Ustenko said in a televised comment, adding that Kyiv is also considering requesting a Special Drawing Rights loan from the IMF.

Ukraine is currently losing about $7 billion a month, which adds up to roughly $50 billion over a six-month period, he said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

ALSO READ:

The Russian defence ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.