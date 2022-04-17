Ukraine crisis: Zelensky asks G7 countries, IMF for $50 billion

Police say they are committed to facilitating freedom of worship for Jews and Muslims
World12 hours ago
Ukraine is asking the Group of Seven (G7) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for $50 billion in financial assistance, Oleg Ustenko, the Ukrainian president’s economic adviser, said on Sunday.
“The president has asked G7 countries to provide USD 50 billion in funding for Ukraine. We are using several parallel routes at the same time,” Ustenko said in a televised comment, adding that Kyiv is also considering requesting a Special Drawing Rights loan from the IMF.
Ukraine is currently losing about $7 billion a month, which adds up to roughly $50 billion over a six-month period, he said.
On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
ALSO READ:
The Russian defence ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
Police say they are committed to facilitating freedom of worship for Jews and Muslims
World12 hours ago
Investigators believe that at least three suspects displayed firearms inside the mall
World13 hours ago
There was no official explanation for the explosions
World14 hours ago
She passed away at a Karachi hospital at the age of 74 on Friday
World14 hours ago
The country started 2022 with a slew of weapons tests, including its first flight test of an ICBM since 2017
World14 hours ago
The shooting is the latest in a rash of shootings at or near malls across the US
World15 hours ago
'All who lay down their arms are guaranteed that their lives will be spared'
World15 hours ago
Johnson will use the two-day visit to drive progress in the FTA negotiations launched earlier this year
World20 hours ago