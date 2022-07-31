Ukraine crisis: Shelling kills grain tycoon, says Mykolaiv mayor

Man dies due to serious immune system problems
Ukraine says the "strongest" shelling by Moscow so far of the southern city Mykolaiv has killed a grain tycoon and his wife.
"Mykolaiv was subjected to mass shelling today. Probably the strongest so far," the city's mayor Oleksandr Senkevych writes on Telegram.
Authorities say leading Ukrainian agricultural magnate Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, and his wife Raisa were killed when a missile struck their house.
Vadatursky, who was ranked Ukraine's 24th richest man with a fortune worth $430 million by Forbes, owned major grain exporter Nibulon and was previously decorated with the prestigious "Hero of Ukraine" award.
Mykolaiv — which has been attacked frequently — is the closest Ukrainian city to the southern front, where Kyiv's forces are looking to launch a major counter-offensive to recapture territory lost after Russia's February attack.
