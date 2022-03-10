Ukraine crisis: Russian economy 'in shock' from unprecedented economic war, says Kremlin

'A lot' of military reconnaissance satellites would be put into sun-synchronous polar orbit in the period of a five-year plan.
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia’s economy was experiencing a shock and that measures were being taken to soften the impact of what it described as an “absolutely unprecedented” economic war being waged against Moscow.
The West has imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.
“Our economy is experiencing a shock impact now and there are negative consequences, they will be minimised,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
He described the situation as turbulent, but said that measures to calm and stabilise it were already being taken.
“This is absolutely unprecedented. The economic war that has started against our country has never taken place before. So it is very hard to forecast anything.”
