Ukraine crisis: Russian delegation lands in Turkey for talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the new negotiations, saying he hoped they would bring peace “without delay”
World12 hours ago
A plane carrying members of a Russian delegation has landed in Istanbul ahead of talks with Ukrainian negotiators aimed at ending the month-long war.
Turkey’s private DHA news agency said the Russian government plane landed at Istanbul Airport on Monday. The face-to-face talks between the two sides are scheduled to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine could declare neutrality, potentially accept a compromise on contested areas in the country’s east, and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace “without delay.” He said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia’s leader could end the war.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that the two presidents could meet, but only after the key elements of a potential deal are negotiated.
Earlier talks, held both by video and in person, failed to make progress on ending the war that has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country.
Nato-member Turkey has close relations with both Ukraine and Russia. Earlier this month, it hosted a meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers.
President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the new negotiations, saying he hoped they would bring peace “without delay”
World12 hours ago
Some experts say Kim could soon conduct another ICBM launch, a launch of a satellite-carrying rocket or a test of a nuclear device.
World13 hours ago
Russian delegation lands in Turkey for talks
World13 hours ago
Zelensky was speaking to Russian journalists in a 90-minute video call
World21 hours ago
Moscow recently said it was focusing its military resources on capturing the eastern Donbas region
World22 hours ago
Russia and Ukraine failed to make a breakthrough in their first top-level talks
World23 hours ago
The two Koreas are still technically at war after a 1950-53 conflict ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty
World1 day ago
In a clip that has gone viral on social media, a reporter asked Sandhu about her views on the issue around hijab.
World1 day ago