Ukraine crisis: Russia suspends electricity to Finland, says official

'Mass rescue effort' still underway, says US Coast guard
World1 day ago
Russia suspended electricity supplies to Finland overnight after its energy firm RAO Nordic threatened to cut off supplies over payment arrears, an official for Finland’s grid operator told AFP on Saturday.
“It is at zero at the moment, and that started from midnight as planned,” Timo Kaukonen, manager for operational planning at Fingrid, said.
RAO Nordic had Friday said it would suspend supplies, citing problems with payments, as Helsinki prepares to announce its application for NATO membership in the wake of Moscow’s attack of Ukraine.
But the shortfall was being made up by imports from Sweden. Finland imports about 10 per cent of its power from Russia.
RAO Nordic says it has not been paid for electricity since May 6 but has not spelt out if this was linked to European sanctions against Russia.
ALSO READ:
Moscow’s February 24 attack has swung political and public opinion in Finland and Sweden in favour of NATO membership as a deterrent against Russian aggression.
Both countries have long cooperated with the Western military alliance and are expected to be able to join it quickly.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly said they would be welcomed “with open arms”.
'Mass rescue effort' still underway, says US Coast guard
World1 day ago
Afghanistan's rulers recently announced a ban on girls leaving home 'without necessity', among other rules
World1 day ago
More details to follow
World2 days ago
Neighbouring Sweden expected to decide on joining Nato in coming days
World2 days ago
Ahmed Reza Jalali to be put to death within nine days
World2 days ago
The military says Russian forces also fired artillery at units north of the city of Kharkiv
World2 days ago
PPP co-chairman says coalition govt has no issue with voting rights, representation of overseas Pakistanis
World2 days ago
'We extend our deepest condolences to Shireen Abu Akleh's family'
World2 days ago