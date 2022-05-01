Ukraine crisis: Russia strikes US weapons at airfield near Odesa, defence ministry says

High-precision Onyx missiles used to strike the airfield

By Reuters Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 1:22 PM

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday it had struck at weapons supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European countries and destroyed a runway at a military airfield near the Ukrainian city of Odesa.

The ministry said it used high-precision Onyx missiles to strike the airfield, after Ukraine accused Russia of knocking out a newly-constructed runway at the main airport of Odesa.

Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said Russia had used a Bastion missile, launched from Crimea.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Russia's defence ministry also said its air defence systems had shot down two Ukrainian Su-24m bombers over the Kharkiv region overnight.