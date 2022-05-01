Ukraine crisis: Russia strikes US weapons at airfield near Odesa, defence ministry says

US administration officials estimate the package will last five months
World1 day ago
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday it had struck at weapons supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European countries and destroyed a runway at a military airfield near the Ukrainian city of Odesa.
The ministry said it used high-precision Onyx missiles to strike the airfield, after Ukraine accused Russia of knocking out a newly-constructed runway at the main airport of Odesa.
Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said Russia had used a Bastion missile, launched from Crimea.
Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.
ALSO READ:
Russia's defence ministry also said its air defence systems had shot down two Ukrainian Su-24m bombers over the Kharkiv region overnight.
US administration officials estimate the package will last five months
World1 day ago
The detainees, including seven Indian nationals, were stuck in Yemen since January 2
World1 day ago
The group carried out a series of attacks on 'public institutions and private entities' over the country's support for Ukraine
World1 day ago
This comes as local media accused Russian troops of killing hundreds of civilians
World1 day ago
Widodo's move suggests a Ukrainian-Russian compromise following pressure from US leader Biden
World1 day ago
The former president's lawyers are seeking to reverse their client's $10,000-per-day contempt fine
World1 day ago
The bombed-out city's mayor says citizens are 'begging to get saved'
World1 day ago
'Wherever there is a war, the highest price is paid by civilians,' lamented Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
World2 days ago