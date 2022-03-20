Ukraine crisis: Art school used as shelter bombed by Russians, says officials

Mariupol has been encircled by the Russian troops, cut from energy, food and water supplies and faced a relentless bombardment

This Maxar satellite image taken and released on March 12, 2022, shows a multispectral view of fires in an industrial area of the Primorskyi district in western Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: AFP

By AP Published: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 11:37 AM Last updated: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 11:51 AM

Authorities in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol say that the Russian military has bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge.

Local authorities said Sunday that the school building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Russian forces on Wednesday also bombed a theater in Mariupol where civilians took shelter. The authorities said 130 people were rescued but many more could remain under the debris.

Mariupol, a strategic port on the Azov Sea, has been encircled by the Russian troops, cut from energy, food and water supplies and faced a relentless bombardment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the siege of Mariupol would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops.

