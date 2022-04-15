Ukraine crisis: Moscow warns of more missile strikes on Kyiv after overnight hit

Russia's defence ministry says its forces have captured a steel plant in Mariupol

By Reuters Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 11:59 AM

Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday it had struck a military target on the edge of Kyiv with cruise missiles overnight and promised more strikes against the Ukrainian capital.

The ministry said its forces had also completely taken control of the Ilyich Steel Plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Russia said on Wednesday that 1,026 soldiers of Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade, including 162 officers, had surrendered near the steel plant.

Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks, has seen the fiercest fighting and the most comprehensive destruction since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

