Ukraine crisis: Modi, Johnson say Russia needs to adhere to UN Charter

Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at a prison camp.
World9 hours ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, and both agreed that respect for international law was the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity, official sources here said after the call.
The interaction between the two leaders took place in the context of some unease in London over India’s position on Russian hostilities in Ukraine.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The leaders discussed the grave situation in Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he believed the actions of Putin’s regime were deeply disturbing and disastrous for the world”.
“The pair agreed that Ukraine’s integrity and territorial sovereignty must be respected. Russia needed to adhere to the UN Charter, the leaders said, and both agreed that respect for international law was the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity”.
During the call, the spokeswoman said Modi updated Johnson on India’s support for the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, while Johnson said the UK and India should intensify efforts to promote peace and de-escalation in the region.
“The leaders welcomed India and the UK’s strong and prosperous relationship, and agreed to continue to build on trade, security and business ties in the coming weeks and months. They looked forward to meeting in person at the - earliest opportunity,” the spokeswoman added.
Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at a prison camp.
World9 hours ago
The crash of a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet in China’s southwest started a fire big enough to be seen from space.
World10 hours ago
The move will also reduce the financial burden on parents as students will not have to sit for multiple tests for admissions
World12 hours ago
Still, it remained unclear which candidate the popular Duterte would personally throw his support behind.
World12 hours ago
A storm system had been predicted to bring strong tornadoes and large hail to parts of Texas on Monday.
World14 hours ago
The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members.
World15 hours ago
Russia summons US ambassador to tell him that Biden's comment is personal insult against Putin
World21 hours ago