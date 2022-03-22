Ukraine crisis: Modi, Johnson say Russia needs to adhere to UN Charter

Respect for international law the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity, leaders say

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 9:34 PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, and both agreed that respect for international law was the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity, official sources here said after the call.

The interaction between the two leaders took place in the context of some unease in London over India’s position on Russian hostilities in Ukraine.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The leaders discussed the grave situation in Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he believed the actions of Putin’s regime were deeply disturbing and disastrous for the world”.

“The pair agreed that Ukraine’s integrity and territorial sovereignty must be respected. Russia needed to adhere to the UN Charter, the leaders said, and both agreed that respect for international law was the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity”.

During the call, the spokeswoman said Modi updated Johnson on India’s support for the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, while Johnson said the UK and India should intensify efforts to promote peace and de-escalation in the region.

“The leaders welcomed India and the UK’s strong and prosperous relationship, and agreed to continue to build on trade, security and business ties in the coming weeks and months. They looked forward to meeting in person at the - earliest opportunity,” the spokeswoman added.