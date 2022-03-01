Ukraine crisis: Mastercard blocks multiple financial institutions over sanctions on Russia

Politicians, journalists criticised for the way they are describing and reporting about Ukrainian refugees
World13 hours ago
Mastercard Inc said late on Monday it had blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow's attack on Ukraine.
Mastercard will continue to work with regulators in coming days, the company said in a statement. It also promised to contribute a $2 million for humanitarian relief.
Separately, Visa Inc said in a statement that it is taking action to ensure compliance with sanctions and would also comply with any additional sanctions that may be implemented.
On Saturday, the United States and its allies said they would take action against Russia's central bank and bar some of the country's banks from the SWIFT international payments system.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
ALSO READ:
Russians rushed to ATMs and waited in long queues on Sunday amid concerns that bank cards may cease to function, or that banks would limit cash withdrawals after Western sanctions.
Politicians, journalists criticised for the way they are describing and reporting about Ukrainian refugees
World13 hours ago
Social media users term the Taliban move as hostage-taking
World14 hours ago
Russian-Ukrainian talks end with both sides agreeing to continue a second-round of negotiations soon
World15 hours ago
Demand increases 354% in Russia while Ukraine registers a 424% rise
World16 hours ago
Several Russian individuals with assets and interests in Britain have been subjected to economic sanctions since the Russia-Ukraine crisis
World17 hours ago
Dozens of flights cancelled or sent on costly detours as the crisis hit airline shares
World17 hours ago
The resolution backed by the UAE was adopted with 11 votes in favour, including that of Russia
World18 hours ago
Russia accuses nationalist groups in Ukraine of using civilians as human shields
World19 hours ago