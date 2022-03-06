Ukraine crisis: Health centres have been attacked, WHO chief says

'Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers are violations of international humanitarian law'

A doctor takes shelter in the basement of a perinatal centre in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Reuters)

By Reuters Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 11:54 AM

The World Health Organization has confirmed 'several' attacks on health care centres in Ukraine and is investigating others, the agency's chief said on Sunday.

The attacks caused multiple deaths and injuries, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added in a Twitter message.

"Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law," he said.

ALSO READ:

In his brief post, Tedros did not mention Russia, which attacked Ukraine on February 24.