UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Ukraine crisis: Health centres have been attacked, WHO chief says

'Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers are violations of international humanitarian law'

A doctor takes shelter in the basement of a perinatal centre in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Reuters)
A doctor takes shelter in the basement of a perinatal centre in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Reuters)

By Reuters

Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 11:54 AM

The World Health Organization has confirmed 'several' attacks on health care centres in Ukraine and is investigating others, the agency's chief said on Sunday.

The attacks caused multiple deaths and injuries, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added in a Twitter message.

"Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law," he said.

ALSO READ:

In his brief post, Tedros did not mention Russia, which attacked Ukraine on February 24.


More news from World