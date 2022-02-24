Ukraine crisis: Germany says EU, Nato, G7 to launch ‘massive sanctions’ against Russia

'If we don’t stand up to it now, we will pay an even higher price'

Thu 24 Feb 2022

Germany on Thursday said the EU, Nato and the G7 would work to hit Russia with severe sanctions after the Kremlin launched an air and ground assault on Ukraine.

“We will launch the full package with the most massive sanctions against Russia and we will strengthen our security and our allies,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

“We have not chosen this situation,” she added, but “if we don’t stand up to it now, we will pay an even higher price”.