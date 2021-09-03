UK will pay to shelter refugees in countries neighbouring Afghanistan
10 million pounds will be provided to UNHCR and other humanitarian groups while 20 million pounds will support nations offering shelter to refugees
Britain said on Friday it would release 30 million pounds ($41 million) of aid to support nations neighbouring Afghanistan dealing with refugees fleeing the country since the Taliban took control.
The British government said 10 million pounds would immediately be made available to the UN refugee agency UNHCR and other humanitarian groups to help with shelters and sanitation facilities at the borders.
The remainder will go to nations that experienced a significant number of refugees to provide essential services and supplies, it said.
“It is vital that we help those fleeing Afghanistan and do not allow the crisis there to undermine regional stability,” British foreign minister Dominic Raab said.
The UNHCR has said up to half a million Afghans could flee their homeland by the end of the year. Many fleeing the country are believed to be heading to Pakistan, while another of Afghanistan’s neighbours Tajikistan has pledged to accept 100,000 refugees.
Britain itself has said it would take some 20,000 Afghan refugees with 5,000 expected to arrive in the first year.
Earlier this month, Britain announced it would double its humanitarian and development aid to Afghanistan to 286 million pounds this year, and Raab said on a visit to Qatar on Thursday there was a need to engage with the Taliban.
-
World
UK will pay to shelter refugees in countries...
10 million pounds will be provided to UNHCR and other humanitarian... READ MORE
-
World
Daesh member pleads guilty to murder of American...
Former British citizen Alexanda Kotey was a member of Daesh... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
UN humanitarian flights resume to Afghanistan
UN Humanitarian Air Service links Islamabad with Mazar-e-Sharif and... READ MORE
-
World
At least 41 dead in New York area storms:...
Remnants of Hurricane Ida wallop the East Coast region with record-... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 site shows how Dubai realised a dream...
Photo collage shows Sheikh Mohammed at Expo site in 2016 and 2021 READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: India pavilion to showcase economic...
Various Indian states will display their culture and business... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Babar Azam: Pressure to be on India at T20 World...
We would like to start our campaign by defeating India, Babar said READ MORE
-
News
Two UAE universities rank among world's top 400
The table is based on 13 indicators that measure an institution's... READ MORE
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
Dubai: Jobless Pakistani expat wins Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
2 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free day pass for flydubai passengers
2 September 2021
News
Jobs in UAE: Latest vacancies with up to Dh20,000 salary
2 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla