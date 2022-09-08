UK: Queen Elizabeth's doctors 'concerned' for her health, says Buckingham palace

Prince Charles, Prince William have travelled to monarch's residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following news

Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022

Doctors are concerned about the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and have recommended the 96-year-old remains under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, with immediate family travelling to be by her side.

The queen, Britain's longest reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

She has been forced to cut back on her public engagements since then and on Wednesday cancelled a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace said in a statement.

"The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

A palace source said immediate members had been informed and played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall.

Britain's Prince Charles and Prince William have travelled to Queen Elizabeth's residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the news.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral," a Clarence House spokesperson said.

A Kensington Palace source confirmed William's movements.

The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle.

Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”

“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she said on Twitter.

Britain's parliament has Queen Elizabeth in its thoughts and prayers following news that doctors were concerned for her health, speaker Lindsay Hoyle said in parliament on Thursday.

"I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send all the best wishes to her Majesty the Queen," Hoyle said.

National broadcaster the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) interrupted its scheduled programming to switch to rolling news bulletins following the announcement that doctors were concerned for Queen Elizabeth's health on Thursday.