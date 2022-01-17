UK police detain two teenagers in probe into attack at Texas synagogue

Jean Joel Joseph was arrested in connection with the killing of Jovenel Moise in July 2021
World1 day ago
Greater Manchester police said on Sunday two teenagers were detained in South Manchester as part of an ongoing investigation into a hostage-taking incident on Saturday at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.
ALSO READ:
Jean Joel Joseph was arrested in connection with the killing of Jovenel Moise in July 2021
World1 day ago
Reports say the brother of a convicted terrorist has taken a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville
World1 day ago
The Taliban are promising to try to open all schools for girls after the Afghan New Year in late March
World1 day ago
91-year-old Cerruti died at the Vercelli hospital in the northwest region of Piedmont
World1 day ago
Friday's attack had defaced government websites with threatening messages
World1 day ago
Ethiopia’s foreign ministry asks WHO to investigate Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for supporting rebellious forces
World1 day ago
Official says 50,000 people joined riots on January 5 and torched government buildings, cars, banks and shops in several major cities
World1 day ago
Iran says the negotiators will return to Vienna in two days but expert-level discussions would continue on Saturday and Sunday
World1 day ago