UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UK police detain two teenagers in probe into attack at Texas synagogue

As part of an ongoing investigation into the hostage-taking incident.

Reuters
Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 6:40 AM

Greater Manchester police said on Sunday two teenagers were detained in South Manchester as part of an ongoing investigation into a hostage-taking incident on Saturday at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

ALSO READ:


More news from World