UK police charge two women after soup thrown at Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the federal government stood ready to provide assistance to the flood-stricken states
Two women have been charged with criminal damage after climate change protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's painting "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery, British police said on Saturday.
A video posted by the Just Stop Oil campaign group, which has been holding protests for the last two weeks in the British capital, showed two of its activists on Friday throwing tins of Heinz tomato soup over the painting, one of five versions on display in museums and galleries around the world.
The gallery said the incident had caused minor damage to the frame but the painting was unharmed. It later went back on display.
Police said two women, aged 21 and 20, would appear later at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with "criminal damage to the frame of van Gogh's Sunflowers painting".
Another activist will also appear in court accused of damaging the sign outside the New Scotland Yard police headquarters in central London.
Police said in total 28 people had been arrested during protests on Friday.
ALSO READ:
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the federal government stood ready to provide assistance to the flood-stricken states
This comes after multiple Russian missile strikes shook the Zaporizhzhia region capital overnight
New head of state names Mohammed Shia Al Sudani as prime minister who has now 30 days to form new government
Sources tend to remain silent for fear of being identified
Quadloop recycles lithium batteries from dumped old laptops for its creations
Shirt worn by the football legend in the same game was sold for $7.9 million earlier this year
It involves fighter jets capable of carrying warheads but doesn't involve any live bombs
Given the size, local media said the remains appeared to belong to an adult