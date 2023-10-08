UK PM Rishi Sunak says London 'unequivocally' stands with Israel

The death toll surged to almost 1,000 since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its massive surprise attack on Israel

By Reuters Published: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 9:05 PM

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday Britain was standing with Israel "unequivocally" following the attacks by Hamas and that London was working to ensure the world speaks in one voice.

"(Sunak) reaffirmed that the UK will stand with Israel unequivocally against these acts of terror. The prime minister offered Prime Minister Netanyahu any support Israel needs," Sunak's Downing Street office said in a statement following a phone call between the two leaders.

"The prime minister outlined the diplomatic work the UK is doing to ensure the world speaks with one voice in opposition to these appalling attacks. Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the prime minister for the UK's support."

Death toll rises

The death toll surged to almost 1,000 since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its massive surprise attack on Israel with a barrage of rockets and a large-scale ground assault, officials on both sides said on Sunday.

Thousands of Israeli forces were deployed to battle holdout Hamas fighters in the south and the airforce again pounded targets in the Gaza Strip as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a "long and difficult" war ahead.

