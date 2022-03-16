UK PM Boris Johnson to visit UAE today

He will also be travelling to Saudi Arabia on the same day.

AFP file

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 9:50 AM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is arriving on a one-day visit to the UAE today and he is expected to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Downing Street officials said on Tuesday evening. He will also be travelling to Saudi Arabia on the same day.

During the visit, Johnson will discuss energy and security issues with leaders of the two countries and warn of the “far-reaching consequences” of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Downing Street officials said the leaders are expected to discuss efforts to improve energy security and reduce volatility in energy and food prices, which is affecting businesses and consumers in the UK as well as regional stability in the Middle East.

Before leaving London, Johnson said: “The brutal and unprovoked assault President Putin has unleashed on Ukraine will have far-reaching consequences for the world, well beyond Europe’s borders. The UK is building an international coalition to deal with the new reality we face.”

He added: “Saudi Arabia and the UAE are key international partners in that effort. We will work with them to ensure regional security, support the humanitarian relief effort and stabilise global energy markets for the longer term.”

Through the UK-UAE Sovereign Investment Partnership, since 2021, the UAE has already invested in excess of £3 billion across life sciences, technology, infrastructure in the UK, as well as a multi-billion pound investment from BP and Adnoc in clean hydrogen hubs.

ALSO READ:

Johnson, who will be accompanied by Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone, will also discuss shared strategic priorities with the leaders of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, including the situation in Iran and Yemen, increased security cooperation, trade and investment and supporting human rights and civil society, the officials added.