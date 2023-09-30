UK minister concerned at disruption to Indian diplomat's Glasgow visit

It is unclear if House Republicans, who have a narrow 221-212 majority, would have the votes at the end of the inquiry to support actual impeachment
A British government minister expressed concern on Saturday that a visit by a senior Indian diplomat to a Sikh temple in Glasgow had been disrupted by protesters the day before.
"The safety and security of foreign diplomats is of utmost importance and our places of worship in the UK must be open to all," junior foreign office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said.
"(I'm) concerned to see that the Indian High Commissioner ... was stopped from meeting with the Gurudwara Committee at the Gurudwara in Glasgow," she added in a post on social media.
Long-standing tensions between some Sikhs and the Indian government have increased since Canada earlier this month linked the killing of a Sikh separatist advocate near Vancouver to Indian government agents — allegations which India has dismissed as "absurd".
India's embassy to Britain, known as a high commission, issued a statement on Saturday saying its top diplomat Vikram Doraiswami and another senior official had been due to meet community leaders at a Sikh gurudwara or place of worship on Friday in Glasgow, Scotland's largest city.
The high commission said three protesters — whom it described as "non-local extremist elements" — threatened its diplomats and one tried to open the door of Doraiswami's car, prompting the officials to abandon the visit.
ALSO READ:
A spokesperson for Scotland's police force said officers had been called to a report of a disturbance near the gurudwara, but no arrests had been made.
"There were no reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances," the police spokesperson said.
Canada and Britain are home to the largest populations of Sikhs outside India, after some Sikhs emigrated to flee violence in the 1970s and 1980s in the Indian state of Punjab that killed thousands.
India complained to Britain earlier this year after Sikh separatists detached the Indian flag from the country's high commission in central London and called for better security.
It is unclear if House Republicans, who have a narrow 221-212 majority, would have the votes at the end of the inquiry to support actual impeachment
The sanctions target two companies, including one based in Russia, and Ali Karti, former foreign minister in Omar Al Bashir government
Spanish media said one teacher was in serious condition after being stabbed in the eye while the rest suffered light injuries
It broke off from Antarctica some 100 million years ago and then from Australia nearly 80 million years ago
The recalls cover multiple models from the 2010 through 2015 model years including Hyundai's Santa Fe SUV and Kia's Sorrento SUV
The case has sparked a social media storm with many chiding Karishma Mehta, including Stanton
If not successfully appealed, order would strip Trump of his authority to make strategic and financial decisions over some of his key properties in New York
He expresses his 'profound regret for [his] error' and the pain he caused to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world