UK: Liverpool confers rare honour on Indian-origin doctor

City council confers civil award on Dr Shiv Pande

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 8:16 PM

The Liverpool City Council on Wednesday evening conferred the 'Citizen of Honour' award on Dr Shiv Pande, who gained medical qualifications in India, moved to the United Kingdom in 1971 and touched the lives of many for nearly 50 years, besides leading charity activities.

Pande, who has lived in the city for five decades, started his career as a surgeon at Broadgreen Hospital before going on to serve some of Liverpool's most disadvantaged communities as a general practitioner for 30 years. He is the first Asian to be conferred the honour.

Over the years, Pande became the first minority ethnic treasurer elected to the General Medical Council, and also set up the Professional and Linguistics Assessments Board examination in 1996 in India, which enables the National Health Service to recruit junior doctors from different countries around the globe.

On Granada TV, he presented the Asian version of consumer rights programme 'This Is Your Right' for 14 years, advising newly arrived Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi communities. He was awarded the royal honour of MBE in 1989 for services to medicine, and appointed the Deputy Lieutenant of Merseyside in 2002.

He has also been involved in extensive charity work that has benefited people across the world, including raising funds for orphans of the Indian gas tragedy in Bhopal; the earthquake in Latur and the Mother Theresa Charity of Kolkata.

In 1982, Pande established the Liverpool Faith Network, and also served for 24 years as a magistrate. He is a visiting professor at University of Bolton and Gauhati University and an Honorary Fellow at the University of Central Lancashire.

Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Roy Gladden, said: "Dr Pande's kindness and compassion have stretched far beyond his professional life as a surgeon and GP, with a focus on always helping the most vulnerable. Many of his patients speak fondly of how he was their doctor from childhood to adulthood, always much-loved by the community. He has consistently and selflessly served the people of this city and I'm delighted to be able to confer Citizen of Honour upon him in recognition of his work".

Pande said: "I am honoured to be made a 'Citizen of Honour' by the City of Liverpool, which has been my home for nearly half a century. It is deeply gratifying to be recognised for my work and I thank Liverpool for selecting me".

The city council said the 'Citizen of Honour' is a civic award conferred on individuals who have made significant, exceptional or unique contributions to enrich the image of Liverpool and/or its citizens