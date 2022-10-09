UK Labour keeps big lead over PM Truss's Conservatives, polls show

Russian news site RBC said Moscow had sacked the commander of its eastern military district but gave no details of the reasons
Britain's opposition Labour Party has a huge opinion poll lead over Prime Minister Liz Truss's Conservative Party, which has failed to stage a recovery after its annual conference this week, polls showed on Saturday.
A YouGov survey of 1,737 British adults, carried out on Thursday and Friday for The Times newspaper, showed support for Labour at 52 per cent, down two points from a poll by the same organisation in late September, while the Conservatives were up just one point at 22 per cent.
A separate poll by Opinium of 2,023 people conducted between Wednesday and Friday gave Labour a 47%-26% lead over the Conservatives, the largest Labour lead ever recorded by Opinium.
Truss spoke on Wednesday at her first party conference since becoming Conservative leader in early September and she defended her decision to cut taxes which sharply pushed up the cost of borrowing and split her own party.
However, Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng were forced to drop one of the more controversial measures earlier in the week. It would have scrapped the top rate of income tax.
Labour leader Keir Starmer held a commanding lead — of 43% versus 13% — over Truss in terms of the party leader who voters thought would make the best prime minister, YouGov said.
The Opinium poll showed 53 per cent of respondents thought Truss should resign as prime minister and 61 per cent thought there should be a national election this year.
Britain's next election is expected to take place in 2024.
Russian news site RBC said Moscow had sacked the commander of its eastern military district but gave no details of the reasons
Fund said Ukrainian authorities deserved 'considerable credit for having maintained an important degree of macro-financial stability'
One of Dr Hadden's dozens of victims included a young girl he had delivered at birth
Sorokin's exploits scamming major financial institutions and luxury hotels are documented in the popular show 'Inventing Anna'
Anthony Rapp says the then-26-year-old Spacey had invited him to a party when both actors were starring on Broadway in 1986
Billy Chemirmir receives his second sentence of life without parole for the smothering death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks
Foreign ministry says any French visitor, including dual nationals, is exposed to a high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unfair trial
General Assembly urges UN to step up efforts to sensitise the international community to Pakistan's needs