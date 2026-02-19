Historic downfall: UK's Andrew arrested as scandal deepens around Epstein files

Former British prince Andrew's inexorable fall from grace has reached an extraordinary new low as he becomes the first member of the UK royal family to be arrested in the modern era.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as he is now known, had already been stripped of all his titles last year by his brother King Charles III and ousted from his home on the Windsor estate to a remote corner of rural England.

The man who once swanned around the world in private jets, staying at luxury hotels and palaces, was in custody and likely spending his 66th birthday Thursday inside a police cell.

Andrew was already deeply unpopular with the British public, with an October YouGov poll finding that 91 percent had a negative opinion of him.

Dubbed "Randy Andy" by the British tabloids, he once led a gilded life as the favourite son of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

But shocking revelations about his relationship with US convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the illegal actions he allegedly participated in have likely sullied his reputation beyond repair.

On Thursday UK police arrested Andrew on suspicion of misconduct at his new home in Sandringham in Norfolk.

It came after a fresh cache of documents published earlier this month by the US Justice Department appeared to show that Andrew sent Epstein potentially confidential documents during his time as a UK trade envoy.

At least nine separate UK police forces have confirmed they were assessing reports which appear to link the former prince to Epstein.

Born on February 19, 1960 in Buckingham Palace, in his younger years the British public adored the handsome prince and helicopter pilot who fought in the 1982 Falklands War against Argentina.

He was seen as fun and comfortable around people, unlike his more remote and stuffier older brother, Charles.

But as his excesses went unchecked and times and attitudes changed, the public grew tired of his behaviour and then increasingly angry.

The re-emergence of allegations that he had had sex with Virginia Giuffre, a trafficking victim of Epstein, on three separate occasions, including twice when she was just 17, reignited public outrage.

Snowball

The scandal has snowballed since then. The latest release in January of the "Epstein files" included a picture of Andrew leaning over a woman lying on the floor.

In a November 2010 email seen by AFP and sent while he was trade envoy, Andrew appeared to share with Epstein reports on Vietnam, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Singapore following an official visit to Asia.

He also reportedly sent the American financier details of the trip -- on which he was accompanied by Epstein's business associates -- along with investment opportunities months later.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has indicated that Andrew should testify to the US Congress about his ties to Epstein.

Embarrassment for the monarchy

Andrew has been a persistent source of embarrassment for the monarchy.

A devastating 2019 television interview in which he defended his friendship with Epstein, and failed to express any sympathy for his victims, further humiliated the family.

He also faced ridicule after countering a claim that he had been "profusely sweating" during an alleged encounter with Giuffre, saying he could not sweat because of a medical condition.

Andrew was stripped of his military and His Royal Highness (HRH) titles in 2022 and shuffled off into retirement after being sued by Giuffre and paying her a multi-million pound settlement, even though he did not admit any fault.

Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen, died by suicide at her farm in Western Australia in April last year.

'Air Miles Andy'

Internationally, Andrew was once best known for his 1986 wedding to the fun-loving Sarah Ferguson, or Fergie.

Bubbly, friendly Sarah had been considered an ideal match for Andrew, who had a reputation as a "playboy prince".

The couple had two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

But by 1992 the pair had split amicably, contributing to what the late queen Elizabeth II called her "annus horribilis". They finalised their divorce in 1996.

Andrew left the Royal Navy in 2001, after 22 years of service as a helicopter pilot, and became a special government trade envoy until 2011, earning a new nickname -- "Air Miles Andy" -- as he jetted around the world at the taxpayers' expense.

Questions also piled up about his judgement after links to various dictators emerged, and he faced repeated criticism of being brash, arrogant and rude.

King Charles finally moved into action in October, stripping his brother of his royal titles and ousting him from his home on the Windsor estate.

Ferguson, whose reputation has also been tarnished by revelations from the Epstein files, was also stripped of her title of duchess and left to seek a new home on her own.