UK air traffic control systems face 'network-wide failure'

Airline warns of international flight delays as NATS applies traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety

By Reuetrs Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 3:29 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 3:32 PM

Britain's National Air Traffic Service (NATS) said on Monday it was experiencing a technical issue and applying restrictions to the flow of aircraft while it works to fix the problem.

"We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault," a spokesperson said.

Earlier, Scottish airline Loganair said on social media site X that there had been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems, warning international flights may face delays.

More to follow