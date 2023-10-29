UAE's NCM records magnitude 6 earthquake in Vanuatu

According to the authority, the quake occurred at 3.32pm local time

File photo

by Web Desk Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 9:20 AM

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology has recorded an earthquake in the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.

According to the authority, the earthquake is of magnitude 6.0, and was recorded at 8.32am UAE time, which is 3.32pm local time.

ALSO READ: