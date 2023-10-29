UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE's NCM records magnitude 6 earthquake in Vanuatu

According to the authority, the quake occurred at 3.32pm local time

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
File photo
File photo
by

Web Desk

Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 9:20 AM

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology has recorded an earthquake in the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.

According to the authority, the earthquake is of magnitude 6.0, and was recorded at 8.32am UAE time, which is 3.32pm local time.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World